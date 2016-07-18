I'm The Trust Fund Baby You Love To Hate

If there is one thing that everyone seems to agree on — which is really remarkable in this day and age — it’s that trust fund babies are the worst.



It’s unclear if the people who mutter the words, “Ugh, trust fund babies” with a jaded sneer know exactly who they are talking about. The phrase has become a catch-all for the millennial men and women hanging out in the trendiest coffee shops all day, enjoying $10 cold brews in the trendiest parts of Brooklyn (or L.A. or wherever), while the rest of the world is slogging away at work.



But most of us trust-funders don’t relate to those stereotypes. We are ubiquitous, yet rarely flamboyant enough to make ourselves known. Surely, you’ve wondered about the young colleague whose rent doesn’t match his salary, or the creative freelancer who’s constantly jetting off to an exotic location. Yes, you guessed correctly. There is something else going on, and it might be a trust fund.



I find myself deriding the trust fund babies, though not in so many words. I criticize the people who live in high-rise, Miami-style glass condos and park their cars in the garages below when public transportation is just a few blocks away. I roll my eyes at the bottle-blonde girls in heels clutching their designer bags walking down Bedford Avenue in the middle of a weekday, on their way from Starbucks to a designer store. Come on. So I get it. We are such easy targets.



But I’m sure those girls — well, some of them — are really nice once you get to know them. And I hope once you get to know me, you’ll decide I’m not so terrible, even though I haven’t fully convinced myself of that yet.



We trust-funders can never and would never defend ourselves publicly, because as a rule we do not like to talk about money and our easy possession of it. But I would like to break that rule and humbly give it a shot.



I have a trust fund because my father died in an accident when I was a toddler. My pragmatic mother structured the wrongful death lawsuit settlement and life insurance payout in such a way so that it paid for private school, camp, and my first car. I can’t remember a time when I didn’t know it was there. When I graduated from college in the throes of the recession, I had more than $300,000 in an investment account. I also receive an untaxed income of $4,000 a month and will continue to do so until I die. My mother claims she could have negotiated a higher settlement, but I’m grateful that she decided to keep it within a range where I would still be motivated to get a job.