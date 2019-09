I'm The Trust Fund Baby You Love To Hate

I tell you all of this so you know that: a.) I am not hugely rich, just financially secure; and b.) My trust fund did not come free. I paid dearly for it.Still, I know that it is not fair. Every little girl who loses her daddy should be comforted with some smartly structured “fuck off” money . And I’m deeply conflicted about how having this money has changed me for better or worse, or both.You see, in every financial decision I make, I have two competing voices in my head. One sounds like a fun best friend saying, “This cocktail/vacation/dress is so nice! It’s beautiful, comfortable, easy, fun! You can afford it.” The other sounds like a stranger on the internet, “Don’t be such a disgusting, spoiled trust fund baby. You could help so many people with this cash, why would you spend it on something so trivial?”This internal dialogue plays out in weird ways. I had a 3.9 GPA and excellent SAT scores in high school, but didn’t apply for one academic scholarship, instead paying full freight for four years at a private college. Obviously, not the best financial decision, but I figured any potential scholarship money should go to someone who really needs it. I spend absurd amounts for artisanal fashion, partly because I feel good spending money that supports a good cause. And also because, let’s be honest, I’m a sucker for beautiful things. (Of course, you would never catch me with a quilted Chanel purse on my shoulder. That is just too much.) I clean my own apartment, buy my organic food in bulk, and eschew Seamless. I (almost) always take the subway.I want to be responsible, but I don’t want to be cheap. I know that your spending will grow to fit the container you give it, so I create meticulous budgets for myself — $300 a month for restaurants, $50 a month on beauty, for example. Then, almost without fail, I break those budgets — $460 a month and $100 on average, respectively. My Mint budget is a sea of red. I can never figure out exactly what my monthly spending should be. Should I base it on my earned income of $27,000 a year? That is way too low. Should I base it on my full income? That seems irresponsible. How do you say no to a vacation or a dinner with a visiting friend when you have an extra $200,000 a quick wire transfer away? It feels disingenuous to say, “That is not in my budget.” But if I didn’t ever say that, I know I could easily run through my nest egg in a year on expensive dinners, travel, fashion, and health fads.I want to be humble, but I want to be comfortable. And a lot of time (all the time) I have a lot of mixed feelings about my trust fund. I felt guilty paying cash for my one-bedroom walk-up in Williamsburg. When I gut-renovated the place, I tried to keep it simple and comfy, rather than flashy or ornate. The plain white walls and simple trim, the reclaimed doors with rattly knobs, the normcore furniture I got at the ABC warehouse sale — it was all chosen to fulfill the competing demands of being tasteful and high-quality, yet somehow not garnering so much attention that friends and acquaintances might guess at my dirty little secret.