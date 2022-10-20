I’m The Trust Fund Baby You Love To Hate

So, I pay penance. I have auto donations set up to four different charities. I tip lavishly. I try to buy my goods and services almost exclusively from small businesses that consider the environmental and social impact of what they do. I donate to all the Indiegogos and fundraising campaigns and charity drives friends and acquaintances send me. A couple times, I’ve paid for a friend-of-a-friend’s hospital bills when they were in desperate need. That added up to over $7,000 this past year, and I was glad to spend every penny. I get up at 7 a.m. every day and work until 8 p.m., to prove to myself that I am not lazy. I surround myself with not-rich people, so I won’t be tempted to overspend to keep up.