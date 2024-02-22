The “Mi Hija Es Muy Independiente” TikTok Trend Helps First-Gen Latinas Feel Seen

I wish I could tell my parents that I'm tired. I’m tired and I don't want to do this anymore. I’m tired of being the go-to person to figure things out for other people. I never want to portray my family negatively. I think our parents grew up in a different generation, in a different country where they learned a lot of things that they couldn't figure out how to unlearn. I always try to give them grace because they're learning how to be parents for the first time, just like I’m learning to be me for the first time. I thank them for a lot of things that they've done for me, but I think with that there can still be a form of accountability, of allowing myself to feel frustrated and angry. That's totally acceptable. I think both things can coexist.