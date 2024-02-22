The “Mi Hija Es Muy Independiente” TikTok Trend Helps First-Gen Latinas Feel Seen

"When my mom calls and asks me how I'm doing, I say, 'Estoy bien.' I can’t bear to burden her with the weight of stress on my shoulders. I’ll span it out. I always have."
"As the eldest daughter to South American immigrant parents, this hyper independent character that was instilled in me since I was a child has always been a point of celebration for my parents."
"The experience that is happening is part of intergenerational trauma. What we're witnessing is something called parentification, specifically emotional parentification, where a child is placed in charge of the emotions of the people immediately around them."
Leslie, 24, Mexican in Salinas, California
"When I tell my family I achieved something, they don’t know how much I struggled or cried for it or how hard I had to work. They just brush it off by saying, 'Si es que eres muy independiente.' I don't think these sayings are compliments. But maybe parents think they are."
Carmen, 35, Panamanian in Atlanta
"My family often calls me the independent daughter, but I don't think they've taken the time to consider why I’m this way. They just think this is how I am; this is how I came out of the womb. But I’ve been forced to be this way; in many ways, it’s a fight-or-flight reaction."
Aidé, 20, Mexican in Chicago
"I don’t consider being the 'independent daughter' a compliment. I think it’s a perception that my family has had of me that I internalized."
