After Walking Away From the Music Biz, Carla Morrison Is Back & Doing It Her Way

Because she had to study French in Paris and knew no one in the European city, Morrison spent a lot of her time in silence, putting the pieces of her life back together again. Taking jazz singing classes at a music conservatory helped shape the improvisation techniques central to her vocals on new material. Trips to museums around the City of Lights were critical periods of personal inventory. This season of study and childlike exploration ultimately became instrumental in Morrison’s newfound self-image and self-love . The invite to lay down a galactic opening to J. Balvin ’s 2018 Vibras, and surprise opportunities to collaborate with Ricky Martin on his recent “Recuerdo,” emboldened Morrison’s instincts to explore deeper with her artistry. “I've learned to accept that life sometimes is supposed to be hard,” she expresses knowingly. “My attitude toward myself and the patience I have reserved for myself is what has changed.”