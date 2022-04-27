After Walking Away From the Music Biz, Carla Morrison Is Back & Doing It Her Way

She had to die to be reborn, a revival she sings about in her new studio project El Renacimiento. “Desperté un día sin sentir ganas de querer seguir, algo ya me hundía en mi cama,” she hums the intro, painting a picture of sheer despair before reaching her crescendo and the definitive ethos for the whole project. “La guerra dentro de mí, reclamaba fuerte en mí, fue la voz de mi alma.” Her focus track, “Diamantes,” is where Morrison’s internal warrior shines bright and where she serenades a love letter to herself. “I had to look inside and recognize the diamonds that lived in me and not just in a photo,” she professes. Throughout the album, she maintains the ethereal sound day-one fans will feel at home with, drawing in newcomers with more pop records like “Ansiedad.”