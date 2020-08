Ganni Just Collaborated With Levi’s In The Best Possible Way

For Ganni, eschewing a runway show this season has "been like hitting the refresh button." Copenhagen Fashion Week was the first to announce a radical rethink of the way it presents fashion to consumers, with brands having to meet a set of sustainability requirements in order to show on schedule, aiming to reduce its carbon footprint by 50% over the next three years, and minimizing travel to and during the shows. In offering a community-first, long-form "happening," Ganni is giving itself the time to slow down, reassess, and breathe. "We have to do things more responsibly," says Ditte. "If you don’t, there won’t be a spot for you in the industry in years to come." The brand has long been working behind the scenes on impressive sustainability initiatives and practices but transparency is a new priority for 2020. "Is it relevant to do four main collections a year and produce 13 to 15 sample collections? Do we need a physical showroom and teams flying around the world? Honesty is something we really have to hold on to," Ditte muses. Over 50% of the brand’s collections are already made from recycled, certified, or organic materials, and this season's "healthy pause" has only strengthened their goals.