These 17 Gifts Are Both Eco-Friendly & Perfect For Mom

This twofer gift guide for moms (and grandmothers, aunts, sisters, friends, and more) is completely eco-friendly. From sheet sets made of all-natural eucalyptus and jeans constructed from upcycled denim to hand-crafted footwear and conscious beauty products that’ll save her Vitamin-D-deficient skin, this sustainable Mother’s Day gift guide has a little something for every mom. There are even some donation-based gifts that don’t involve a physical gift at all. But we have a feeling that no matter what you get your mom, she’s going to love it. That’s just how moms are.