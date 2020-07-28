For Wang, intersectional environmentalism is at the core of everything that she does. In 2016, Wang traveled to North Dakota to peacefully protest the building of the Dakota Access Pipeline and “stand in solidarity with the water protectors of the Standing Rock Sioux,” she says. “Learning about the intimate connection between humans and the planet from Indigenous youth, whose cultures were built on inherent sustainability, was profound in ways I can never express enough gratitude for. It allowed me to better understand that the same systems that exploit the planet also exploit people,” she says. “The results of injustices done to the planet directly harm those same people — disproportionately BIPOC — who are already being exploited and oppressed.”