Amy Powney Wants You To Fall In Love With Your Clothes Again

View this post on Instagram
@jameelajamilofficial… not to sound too cheesy or anything (even though it’s Valentine’s Day tomorrow), but you’ve inspired this campaign more than you can ever know with @i_weigh 📣 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Repost @jameelajamilofficial ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’m a feminist and that means I care about ALL women, not just the ones I know and love. Approximately 80% of the world’s garment workers are women and they are often exploited. Less than 2% of women working in Bangladesh sweatshops for fast fashion retailers earn a living wage. If we want to call ourselves feminists, we have got to help change this! No one can do everything, but everyone can do something, so I pledge to only buy from brands that are transparent about their supply chain and that pay fair wages, will you join? I nominate @sophiabush to make a pledge and join me in changing the way we consume 🖤 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #FASHIONOURFUTURE
View this post on Instagram
Have you lost the plot in isloation yet? Stay calm, we’re still working hard (from home, don’t panic) to keep you entertained, proactive and (kinda) sane. 🖤 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Join us in Self(ie) Isolation and take a pledge to love your wardrobe AND the planet (or if for nothing else, just to give yourself a break from watching another person ‘going live’ on instagram..) Check out our stories for some pledge inspiration, we’ve got this 💪