Amy Powney Wants You To Fall In Love With Your Clothes Again

As someone who’s lived and breathed sustainability since day one, Powney can spot greenwashing, or the act of companies claiming to be more sustainable than they are, from a mile away. Many publications weren’t getting it right either, with some taking things too seriously and isolating themselves while others wrote token sustainability articles without truly doing the research. “There wasn't really a platform in the middle that didn’t give fashion a really hard time, that didn’t give the concept of expressing yourself a hard time,” Powney says. “I wanted to create something that simply helped people understand a little bit more, gave them solutions, and actually talked them through the concept in a fun and engaging way.”