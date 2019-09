Why Did So Many Designers Rely On This Dress Style At Haute Couture?

It's unlikely that designers are fresh out of ideas, but despite what this dress style lacks in practicality, it must make up for in profitability. (In other words, these couturiers are all betting that this style will please their customers, the 4000 folks around the world willing to spend $50,000 to $300,000 on a single dress.) For an industry that operates on its own schedule, and often seeks the skills of outsides embroidery houses and artisans (like Lesage ), it's a rare moment of duplication. So far, the silhouette has yet to trickle past contemporary designers (à la Molly Goddard ) and down to fast-fashion. Either way, it's a welcome escape from the '90s craze that's consumed the ready-to-wear market for the past decade. Could this be a warning that the '80s are upon us once again?