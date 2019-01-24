Why Did So Many Designers Rely On This Dress Style At Haute Couture?

It's true that there can only be so many trends, despite how endless our imagination turns out to be when it comes to cataloguing them each season, but fashion is indeed cyclical. And the entire point of haute couture-level clothes is that they're one of a kind; that they're made by hand is besides the point. But it can't be coincidence that more than five couturiers made essentially the same dress just in different colors, right? Or maybe it can.