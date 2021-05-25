With A New Collab, Brock Collection Is Bringing Regencycore To H&M

Two months after releasing its highly anticipated collaboration with London-based designer Simone Rocha, H&M is back with another covetable designer partnership. On Monday, the Swedish fashion brand — known for collaborating with the likes of Karl Lagerfeld, Maison Margiela, Commes des Garçons, Giambattista Valli, and more — announced L.A.-based label Brock Collection as its latest match-up. And given the rise in both cottagecore and Regencycore — trends that exhibit themselves in Brock Collection signatures like corsets, feminine frocks, and delicate florals — this collection, which lands on June 24, couldn’t arrive soon enough.
According to Brock Collection's founders, Kris Brock and Laura Vassar, the lineup is made up of the brand’s best-sellers, tweaked to fit the H&M customer. The collaboration’s selection will include romantic corset tops, puff-sleeved dresses, and prairie-style blouses. Ribbons, lace, ruffles, and pearls all, too, make an appearance in the 26-piece collection, as well as denim, which has also been a staple of the brand ever since it was founded in 2014.
To create the pieces, the two teams looked at the Brock archives. “They would come to us and be like, ‘We love this piece from the collection, or we love this slip dress, or this sleeve here,’ so we got to really learn from them about what their customer wants from us,” Vassar tells Refinery29. According to Vassar, as a small brand, getting the chance to work with a big team, from the color- and pattern-makers to the actual designers, was “inspiring”: “We got to see what their vision was [compared to ours,] and find out exactly what the consumer wants in a way that we [as a much smaller brand] haven’t gotten to know yet.”
That, and it offered Vassar and Brock the opportunity to design for a completely new audience of women that may not have previously been able to afford their pieces, that range from $1,000 to $2,000 for a dress. “It’s really the accessibility and being able to reach as many women as possible that excites us about collaborating in general, but especially with this collection,” Vassar says. And after seeing all 26 pieces from the collection, including house slippers, pearl handbags, and Daphne Bridgerton-approved frocks, fans of Brock and H&M alike won’t be disappointed with what’s coming to them. Especially with prices going from $12.99 for accessories to $49.99 for dresses.
H&M x Brock Collection will be sold in select stores and online on June 24.