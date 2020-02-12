Contrary to popular belief, the most anticipated collections debuting during Fashion Month don't all come from luxury designers sporting quadruple-digit price tags. H&M not only puts on some of the most memorable events of the month, but also makes it easy for everyone to buy what they've just seen.
Today, the Scandinavian fast-fashion retailer known for its designer collaborations and sustainability initiatives announced the official launch date for the long-awaited spring ‘20 Studio Collection. On sale February 20th, the 45-piece collection is more fashion-forward than H&M's mainline, and made with more attention to quality. “We have a dedicated design team that works on H&M Studio,” says the brand’s creative director Ann-Sofie Johansson.
During a research trip to the Swedish island of Gotland — affectionately known as Swedish "Hawaii" — the Studio team thought about surf culture and the women who do it (yes, you can surf in Sweden!). "We were intrigued by the idea of a free-spirited woman who is ready for anything: curious, courageous, looking to challenge herself and to explore the world,” says Johansson. “We took some photographs and were discussing how the island looked like a lunar surface,” adds H&M Studio Concept Designer Linda Wikell. H&M Studio’s print designer Moa Bartling added psychedelic washes to those photos to create the foundational prints for the collection.
The result? A kaleidoscope-hued collection that feels both raw and refined, featuring easy shapes and natural colors, with a shock of unexpected details. Deconstructed linen suits contrast with vibrant and voluminous sundresses, and chunky knit cardigans in handmade patterns are paired with chic flip flops.
Like many of the collections unveiled this week, the Studio collection is moving toward a more sustainable future, based on the work H&M has already accomplished when it comes to developing and using sustainable materials. According to Wikell, the Studio collection uses organic cotton and recycled polyester, fabrics that were first introduced in its Conscious Exclusive collections. “By the end of the year, 100% of our cotton will be organic, recycled, or obtained via the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI),” she explained, mentioning how the company is on target to hit one of its ambitious sustainability goals.
For the launch, H&M will be holding a pop-up featuring the collection at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel in Los Angeles, as well as hosting a star-studded event and surprise concert in Beverly Hills tonight. The collection will debut online and in select stores on February 20th.
