Black Panther’s Award-Winning Costume Designer Just Dropped An H&M Collab

When it came to figuring out the look and feel of the collection, Carter, whose interest in costuming stems from her deep passion for storytelling, says, “I can't believe there are so many young people that are loving Black Dynamite and Do the Right Thing.” With this in mind, the campaign for the collection took the form of a modern-day podcast titled “And That’s The Truth, Ruth” — a clever nod to director Spike Lee’s “We Love” radio from Do The Right Thing. Hosted by Carter and Gen-Z comedian Jay Versace , their fun dialogue covers everything from the collection’s design influences to Ruth’s design legacy.