Managing director David Thörewik tells Refinery29 this was always on the agenda for the brand: “We’ve really been longing to open a store in London, and Regent Street is a fantastic street with lots of history – we can definitely bring something to it.” The brand is heavily inspired by youth culture and street style, which certainly plays out in the capital. “I have the opportunity to travel here with work and every time I’m always really inspired by the different cultures that create an energy and pulse in the city,” David says. The inspiration flows both ways, with British people looking to Scandinavia for cutting-edge tailoring and the latest in denim innovation. Why is there such fascination with Scandi style? “The minimalism, the simplicity, the clean lines...it’s a mindset,” Louise Lasson, the brand’s creative director & head of design explains. “But at Weekday, we work with dynamic fabrics and shapes to create a stronger minimalism, one that combines streetwear and denim, too.”