One of the most anticipated aspects of the London store is that UK customers will be able to get their hands on Weekday’s Zeitgeist project – a weekly drop of store-made T-shirts designed in response to current cultural events, from the political to the tongue-in-cheek. Only available in-store, they have become collectables, filling Instagram feeds and street style galleries alike. Week 28’s T-shirt (the most recent) was red, with a digital font proclaiming “The Future Was Stupid”. The accompanying description read: "Last week for the second time in recent weeks, Donald Trump was met by protesters dressed in red robes inspired by the futuristic TV series The Handmaid’s Tale. In the late 90s, artist Jenny Holzer said The Future is Stupid – is this what she was referring to?" Week 25? A white tee with the slogan "Beyonce’s Twins Are Gemini". “The idea behind Zeitgeist is to look into what’s going on in the world. We see the T-shirts as the headline of the week. We want it to be a place where sometimes we talk about serious stuff, inspiring people to take a stand for what they believe in; and sometimes we talk about fun things that have gone viral,” David explains. “It has a kind of energy to it. It’s a really genuine process – the print is sent out to stores on Tuesdays, screen-printed on Thursdays, and up for sale by Friday.” This spontaneity and capturing of the contemporary climate is another way the brand is trumping its contemporaries. When Topshop releases a slogan tee saying "Revolution", it hardly feels genuine, whereas Weekday’s reactive pieces feel authentic.