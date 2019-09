Kate Moss & Co Cover Alexandra Shulman's Last Vogue Issue But What Can We Expect From Edward Enninful?

While Moroccan-born model Nora Attal (who you may recognise from the J.W.Anderson x Uniqlo campaign ) makes her British Vogue cover debut, this marks the 33rd cover for Kate Moss, who was recently announced as one of Edward Enninful's new contributing editors to the magazine. It makes sense that Shulman's last issue would reflect on her reign over the past quarter of a century, with a cover that celebrates the past, present and future with a range of models both established and emergent. But perhaps it also reaffirms Shulman's narrow vision for a magazine, which has been distinctly unrepresentative for far too long. Yes, it may feature one Moroccan model but aren't we sick to death, in 2017, of seeing white, willowy models on the front of the magazine? Of all the British Vogue covers this year , including Alexa Chung, Gigi Hadid, Amber Valletta and Kate Moss (again), there has been next to no diversity, bar the February issue which featured Egyptian/Moroccan model Imaan Hammam on a shared cover with Taylor Hill and Anna Ewers. I need not remind you that just two years ago, in 2015, Jourdan Dunn graced the front of the February issue of Vogue and was the first black model to have a solo cover in 12 years, since Naomi Campbell in August 2002.