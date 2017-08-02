Kate Moss & Co Cover Alexandra Shulman's Last Vogue Issue But What Can We Expect From Edward Enninful?

Enninful has hand-picked an impressive team from across the industry to help him bring these plans to fruition. Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and film director Steve McQueen were announced as contributing editors, while legendary fashion and creative director and British Vogue alumni Grace Coddington also joins as a contributor. Supermodels and Oscar-winning filmmakers are all well and good, but what about the actual editorial team tasked with driving the magazine forward? Well, Johan Svensson, formerly design director at W, where Edward also previously worked, has taken up the position of creative director, replacing Jaime Pearlman. Claudia Croft, previously at The Sunday Times, was appointed acting fashion features director, while Anders Christian Madsen, former fashion features director at i-D joins as fashion critic. Olivia Singer, previously fashion features director at AnOther was named executive fashion news editor and super-stylist Venetia Scott, who has worked for titles including i-D, The Face, AnOther and Vogue Italia joins as fashion director. Considering Vogue has for a long time catered to and been created by white, middle-class women, Enninful's dynamic new team, carefully selected from fashion's edgier, more directional titles, will certainly shake things up.