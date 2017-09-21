H&M's Latest Studio Collection Has Arrived, Courtesy Of Grace Elizabeth

As for how the star plans to shop the collection herself? "For me personally, the boots I’d wear with everything — over skinny jeans, with a short dress, or even a long dress with a high slit," she told Refinery29. "The skirt would look great with all the vintage T-shirts I own. The mix of love-worn and sophisticated is cool. As for the parka, I see it as my go-to once the temperatures drop. Being a Florida girl, I’m still not used to the cold so I’ll probably have a lot of knitwear layered underneath!" Well, there you have it.