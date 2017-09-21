H&M's Latest Studio Collection Has Arrived, Courtesy Of Grace Elizabeth

Update: Mid-September means fall fashion (at least, shopping for it) is in full-swing. On Thursday, H&M released key pieces from its last Studio offering, and it's got all the basic turtlenecks, flared trousers, and long-sleeve dresses you could possibly want.
This story was originally published on August 16, 2017.
Ah, August... Some might even pronounce it Ah-gust. You see, August is that excruciating month where you've got to sit your wardrobe down for a little talking-to. You've got to brace it for the changes it will soon undergo: Trading denim skirts for corduroy ones, pairing T-shirts with jackets, and swapping sneakers for suede booties. Like that hair cut you're attempting to grow out for colder months, welcome to that in-between stage of your personal style.
But hey, don't fret — this just really means a last-chance summer sale to shop, and some fall trends to get a head start on. And what's the key to building the quintessential fall wardrobe that'll last you through winter? Starting from the ground up. That's why we're passing along the news that H&M Studio's newest offering of impeccably tailored upgrades to cold-weather closet staples just dropped, and it's the perfect concoction of must-haves that look expensive, but aren't. Modeled by none other than the Grace Elizabeth, the Southerner whose smize just can't be beat, the mega-retailer's latest lookbook is what fall looks like in our dreams.
In typical H&M fashion, there's pretty much something for everyone. Ahead, you'll find the latest in the retailer's take on menswear-inspired suiting and graffiti prints, alongside heavy duty outerwear, flouncy dresses, knits, and statement accessories, all in a notoriously muted fall color palette. Though, we have to admit, we've got our eyes on that chunky turtleneck sweater — you can't miss it. Pricing rings in at $17.99 to $299, and will be available in-stores and online from September 14. So hey, can't say we didn't warn you.
As for how the star plans to shop the collection herself? "For me personally, the boots I’d wear with everything — over skinny jeans, with a short dress, or even a long dress with a high slit," she told Refinery29. "The skirt would look great with all the vintage T-shirts I own. The mix of love-worn and sophisticated is cool. As for the parka, I see it as my go-to once the temperatures drop. Being a Florida girl, I’m still not used to the cold so I’ll probably have a lot of knitwear layered underneath!" Well, there you have it.