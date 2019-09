H&M's Latest Studio Collection Has Arrived, Courtesy Of Grace Elizabeth

But hey, don't fret — this just really means a last-chance summer sale to shop, and some fall trends to get a head start on. And what's the key to building the quintessential fall wardrobe that'll last you through winter? Starting from the ground up. That's why we're passing along the news that H&M Studio 's newest offering of impeccably tailored upgrades to cold-weather closet staples just dropped, and it's the perfect concoction of must-haves that look expensive, but aren't . Modeled by none other than the Grace Elizabeth , the Southerner whose smize just can't be beat, the mega-retailer's latest lookbook is what fall looks like in our dreams.