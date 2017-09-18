The Most Expensive Looking Pieces At H&M Right Now

Most of us associate fall with the idea that our entire wardrobe gets a little more drab. Don't get us wrong, we love cool-weather dressing (and layering, especially), but it's true that everything tends to get a bit darker and less exciting when the sun starts setting earlier. While our colorful sides really came out all summer long with stripes, florals, and other graphics, we already know our black turtlenecks will be back in the rotation in no time.
But, H&M wants to change that. Because instead of gray knits, and oatmeal-colored long-sleeve shirts, its autumnal offering is chock full of neon-blue dresses, red blazers, and orange mules that all look so damn expensive. So if you thought you'd get away with your usual neutral color palette as soon as September 22 rolls around, you might want to reconsider.
Ahead, you'll find 30 hidden H&M gems that'll help you feel not quite as bummed when you pack those summer clothes away until next year. And the best part? You're getting that fresh off-the-runway look for a fraction of the price.