The Most Expensive Looking Pieces At H&M Right Now

Most of us associate fall with the idea that our entire wardrobe gets a little more drab. Don't get us wrong, we love cool-weather dressing (and layering, especially), but it's true that everything tends to get a bit darker and less exciting when the sun starts setting earlier. While our colourful sides really came out all summer long with stripes, florals, and other graphics, we already know our black turtlenecks will be back in the rotation in no time.
But, H&M wants to change that. Because instead of grey knits, and oatmeal-coloured long-sleeve shirts, its autumnal offering is chock full of neon-green skirts, purple turtlenecks, and little red dresses that all look so damn expensive. So if you thought you'd get away with your usual neutral colour palette as soon as September 22 rolls around, you might want to reconsider.
Ahead, you'll find 31 hidden H&M gems that'll help you feel not quite as bummed when you pack those summer clothes away until next year. And the best part? You're getting that fresh off-the-runway look for a fraction of the price.