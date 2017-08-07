The Most Expensive Looking Pieces At H&M Right Now

Most of us associate fall with the idea that our entire wardrobe gets a little more drab. Don't get us wrong, we love cool-weather dressing (and layering, especially), but it's true that everything tends to get a bit darker and less exciting when the sun starts setting earlier. While our colourful sides really came out all summer long with stripes, florals, and other graphics, we already know our black turtlenecks will be back in the rotation in no time.