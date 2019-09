Prepare For This Capsule Collection To Spawn Countless Street-Style Outfits

The handbags, though, are what take the cake — and what will be probably Instagrammed on many tablescapes, surrounded by sugary treats, as soon as they're unboxed, too. The Pierce has been reissued in three delightful shades: bubblegum pink (which isn't very different from t hat other shade of pink ), buttercup yellow, and navy. The latter is probably the sure sell-out from the capsule, as it's rendered in velvet, a new fabrication for J.W. Anderson. Alas, eager shoppers will have to wait patiently for that bag to drop: Due to a slight delay in production, the plushy Pierce won't arrive on Mytheresa until early June. (At least that gives us some time to save up $1,480, right?)