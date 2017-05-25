Prepare For This Capsule Collection To Spawn Countless Street-Style Outfits

During Fashion Month, J.W. Anderson's Pierce bag is about as pervasive among the street-style crowd as Mophies: The British label's signature structured, front-flap leather handbag — decorated with a hoop ring that connects two circle cutouts — has become an "It" item during a time where these types of status symbols are seemingly, well, not a thing anymore. Jonathan Anderson has singlehandedly revived interest in the concept of a specific must-have bag, both at his namesake brand and at Loewe, where he serves as creative director. Now, what if he took that already-popular bag, reissued it in velvet as well as a bubblegum pink hue? We think we just heard the sound of credit cards being flung out of designer wallets at record speed.
J.W Anderson dropped an exclusive collaboration with luxury e-commerce site Mytheresa, consisting of four Pierce bags and six ready-to-wear pieces. The selection truly captures the idea of a "capsule," since these designs represent a sort of self-contained wardrobe for a very fashionable shopper. Garments could theoretically be mixed and matched without concern about seasonality or trends, since the clothes — off-the-shoulder midi dresses, wrap skirts, and long-sleeved blouses — are rendered in classic pinstripes and gray cotton. (Pieces range from $560 to $985, though, so it'd take a significant amount of cash to actually buy up the collection in its entirety.)
The handbags, though, are what take the cake — and what will be probably Instagrammed on many tablescapes, surrounded by sugary treats, as soon as they're unboxed, too. The Pierce has been reissued in three delightful shades: bubblegum pink (which isn't very different from that other shade of pink), buttercup yellow, and navy. The latter is probably the sure sell-out from the capsule, as it's rendered in velvet, a new fabrication for J.W. Anderson. Alas, eager shoppers will have to wait patiently for that bag to drop: Due to a slight delay in production, the plushy Pierce won't arrive on Mytheresa until early June. (At least that gives us some time to save up $1,480, right?)
Check out the soon-to-be-street-styled-across-the-globe capsule in the slideshow, ahead.