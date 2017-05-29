This season's coolest bags, in short, seem to all fall under one (if not all) of the following categories: Itty-bitty, extremely embellished, and unlike any other purse already sitting in the back of your closet. We, of course, are very much into this shift — not only does our beat-up black carryall deserve a break, but with summer on the horizon, there's no reason for your bag to not be the focal point of your warm-weather outfits.