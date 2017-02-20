Prepare To See These Bags Everywhere

Here, texture was key: Fur and leather pervaded, from the micro leather cropped jackets in brown and black that barely covered the shoulders — a sort of modern shrug that's very street style — to fuzzy outer coats worn with wide-legged pants and sneakers. Every material was rich and sumptuous, while still maintaining an element of sport and wearability. And though, at times, the mishmash of looks felt slightly discordant (and items like a half-jersey, half-shimmery oversized tee and going out tops that resembled Kendall Jenner's 21st birthday get-up felt a bit unnecessary), overall, it's easy to see these pieces catching on as quickly as ones from his previous collections have. (We can see Anderson’s ever-loyal international fan base in the asymmetrical funnel-neck tops, reimagined trench coat, shearling jacket, and balloon skirts already).