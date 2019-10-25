From Prada To Simone Rocha, Our 2019 Halloween Look Is Catwalk-Approved

It’s Scorpio season, folks, which means the coming weeks are all about chaos, horror and darkness – and we’re not just talking about the looming possibility of an election or the clocks going back. Yup, it’s All Hallows’ Eve, which gives us the perfect excuse to rewatch the glorious Bette Midler in Hocus Pocus for the 1000th time and indulge our inner goth.
For some people, Halloween celebrations are the perfect excuse to conjure up a brilliant outfit (WAGatha Christie, "HuRiSe UnD sHyNe" and Helena from Bake Off are contenders for this year's most genius concept) but we’re looking to the catwalks of AW19 for our party inspiration.
From Miuccia Prada’s homage to Wednesday Addams to Buffy the Vampire Slayer-style leather coats and stomping boots at Marni, this season’s shows felt markedly darker than previous autumn offerings.
Ahead, we’ve found the pieces to shop to recreate the most supernatural and spine-chilling Halloween fashion looks. Something wicked this way comes...