Charli XCX Made The Best Points About Sexism In Music

Charli XCX is a wildly talented singer-songwriter who's written hits both for herself ("Boom Clap", Iggy Azalea collaboration "Fancy) and other artists (Icona Pop's "I Love It", Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Señorita").
Her collaboration with Christine and the Queens, "Gone", is one of 2019's most undeniable bops and has a genuinely electrifying music video. She also has her own Netflix talent show, I'm with the Band: Nasty Cherry.
But, partly because she's difficult to pigeonhole and doesn't always play by the rules, she's often underestimated and misunderstood by the music business. She recently recalled that early in her career, record executives would tell her: "Brush your hair more, because you look crazy!" Ugh.
And on Twitter this week, she's coolly called out the sexist double standards which lead to her achievements being "doubted" by her own industry.
i am an artist, a songwriter who’s co written multiple “hits” for myself/other artists, a video director, exec producer of a netflix show, a&r, i run a label, co manage 2 artists.. if I was a man I’d be hailed as some sort of music industry god but as a woman I’m just - doubted??— Charli (@charli_xcx) November 27, 2019
In a follow-up tweet, Charli continued: "I don’t need people to feel sorry for me or anything - i’m just saying it how it is. women in this industry are constantly questioned on their validity... “did she REALLY write that?” “can she REALLY produce?” “does she REALLY know what she’s doing?” i see it all the time."
She then added a message of solidarity to her female pop peers. "Any and all female popstars in 2019 are obviously business women: running their own careers, making their own decisions, directing their own teams, proving points, being groundbreaking and making their own art," she wrote. "Like, this is SO OBVIOUS. don’t insult us."
Right on, Charli – you absolutely smashed your point. Now, I'm going to remind myself of your genius by blasting out your brilliant Lizzo collab, "Blame It on Your Love".
