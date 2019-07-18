5 Things We Love About Charli XCX's Raunchy New Music Video

We first see Charli and Christine tied to an ugly white Peugeot (no idea if it's actually a Peugeot). Bound by ropes and lit only by the flash of ominous floodlights, they sing: "I feel so unstable, fucking hate these people, how they're making me feel, lately, they're making me weird baby." It's wild and sexy and angsty and will make you feel a lot of things. You may indeed feel a little unstable but there's no hate here. Instead there's just an overwhelming adoration for the two people on screen. Take note of that sultry little shiver that wriggles through your body at the sight and sound of it. I hereby crown "Gone" the Sexy Summer Video and invite you to watch it, then watch it again, and rejoin me on the other side...