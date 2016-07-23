The way she sees it, Christine is a performance of Letissier’s the same way the failed Marie Antoinette's look was a performance. She argues that every day is a show of some kind, whether we’re aware or not. “Choosing an outfit is a signal you send; choosing your hair — it’s not dressing up, but it’s sending signals through your appearance,” she explains. “Fashion is the performance of your own identity through clothing,” she says, a malleable and instant way to reveal or conceal who you are. “I see it as a tool. You can shapeshift with fashion. With the lines of clothes you can have a different silhouette: you can be tall, you can play with scales and with gender.” Herein lies power. “Identity is much more complex than those simple codes society gives us,” she explains. “If you subvert them, play with them, change them…you can be free.”