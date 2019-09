“Desire” is a another recurring word with Letissier. It feels near-classical in American English; faded and a bit romantic, with a glow of pure sex. “I’m not so much interested in being desirable, but I’m interested in desiring people,” she explains. “I’m the one who wants people and who has lust and desire for them.” In part, this is her way to steal behavior largely associated with masculinity. “I love trying to escape the male gaze by having it myself. One of my most joyful things is to take the space of the man and beat them at their own game,” she smiles. “I love using all of the stuff that [is] reserved for men: the male gaze, the people desiring, this royalty thing that only happens with male rappers. I want that.”That swagger is materializing onstage this summer, where suits are taking a hiatus in favor of T-shirts and jeans. Letissier is chalking it up to a Springsteen moment, but it’s also a proud reflection of new strength (and not just the internal kind this time). “I’ve been touring a lot, so my body has changed. I have more muscles now,” she reports. Another icon on the mind is Madonna. “[She’s] really shaped, muscular, but at the same time she’s a woman. You can see the tits, but you can see the muscles, as well.” The pop queen is a fan of CATQ, too: She invited the group onstage for a show in Paris late last year All of this is just the latest iteration of what feels right, what feels true. Letissier is a shining example of the new representation of being whoever you want to be — and not stressing over giving it rules, a name, or identifying it as a thing at all. "It’s weird how people always have to define themselves," she says now. "I don’t know how to do it! I have no idea who I am now; I could be Willy Wonka if I wanted to."