What does it mean to be a style icon? Is it eccentricity? Boldness? Undeniable, dripping glamour that radiates off the body? Is it comfort and ease in $100,000 couture? Is it making tattered, ripped clothing look like couture? Is it wearing a statement piece until it becomes a signature? Is it repeating sartorial gestures over and over until you have distilled your cultural and creative values into a “look,” and one that can be copied, riffed on, reproduced, and put on a poster? Is it not caring at all?



I have often tossed these questions around in my head, thinking about all of my style icons and why they seem to call out to me. There’s Iris Apfel, with her giant tortoiseshell glasses and her kooky caftans and mountains of accessories; there’s Barbra Streisand in her youth, a bouffant and a cat-eye and a pop of citrus orange or black sequins; there’s Anita Loos, the tiny, brunette writer of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, who bopped around Los Angeles in a black bob, velvet turban, and a fur coat in the 1920s; there’s Susan Sontag in the '70s, swaddled in turtlenecks with that defiant streak of gray in her hair like a slash of war paint; there’s Gilda Radner, who managed to make overalls and pigtails look equally goofy and seductive.



If there is anything that ties these women together — and the hundred other women I have tacked up on my walls, pinned into notebooks, used as my desktop background — it’s the way that fashion illuminates their deeper selves: the external and internal working in tandem to send a kind of coherent message. Superheroes may be born into their fates, but icons are made — at least style icons, anyway. On some level, a woman has to put in the effort to match her inner fire with her outer swagger to earn the title. No single outfit can ever make an icon: it is a lifetime practice of getting up in the morning and putting on something that tells the world exactly what you want it to see. Only a few people ever manage it.

