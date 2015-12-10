Skip navigation!
Rachel Syme
Music
Rita Ora: The Party Girl Gets Serious
Rachel Syme
Dec 10, 2015
TV Shows
Krysten Ritter Achieves #LifeGoals With
Jessica Jones
Rachel Syme
Nov 20, 2015
Fashion
The Grown-Up Styling Tip You Should Forget About
Rachel Syme
Nov 4, 2015
Trends
In Defense Of My Black Tights
First things first, and it is important that we get this out of the way: Black tights can be effing glamorous. I, like any other woman who has lived
by
Rachel Syme
Celebrity Style
Patti Smith: The Unlikely Style Icon Who Deserves It Most
“We didn’t have the phrase ‘style icon’ when I was young,” Patti Smith said. The musician (and poet, and artist, and all-around hero), now 68
by
Rachel Syme
Fashion
What Actually Happens When You Put On A Black Turtleneck
If you are the kind of person who wears mostly black, and if you have ever tried to add pieces to your wardrobe by rummaging through the color-sorted
by
Rachel Syme
Celebrity Style
Is The Sheer Fact That Kimye Is Famous
Art
?
In December of 2013, Kim Kardashian took a photograph of herself touching shoulders with Serbian performance artist Marina Abramović and posted it on
by
Rachel Syme
