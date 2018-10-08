Arriving at JW Anderson's show at London Fashion Week last month, showgoers were treated to a copy of Your Picture / Our Future, a coffee table book compiling the work of shortlisted entrants to a photography competition of the same name, run by the label earlier in the year.
Anderson has long championed emerging talent and since founding his own label 10 years ago, has spotlighted the up-and-coming artists, photographers and designers to watch.
"I felt as if we were given a chance," the designer explains. "We were all young, new and coming through together, particularly when we launched our campaigns; it felt right to give somebody else that opportunity." Of the exhibition and resulting tome, he says: "Fundamentally, it is about talent giving a chance to talent – this is something I really believe in."
For those of you who missed the London exhibition back in May, this book (sure to be a collector's item) is a chance to see not only what inspires Anderson, but also to look to the future of photography via its rising stars.
We spoke to some of the artists in the book about what inspires them and their career highlight (so far).