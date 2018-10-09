9 Of Photography's Rising Stars, According To J.W. Anderson

Designer Jonathan Anderson of J.W. Anderson has long championed emerging talent and, since founding his label 10 years ago, has used his platform to spotlight up-and-coming artists, photographers, and designers.
Arriving at the brand's spring/summer 2019 show at London Fashion Week last month, guests were treated to a copy of Your Picture / Our Future, a coffee table book compiling the work of shortlisted entrants to a photography competition of the same name. Earlier this year, Anderson put out a call for aspiring photographers, ages 18-30, to submit their work for the opportunity to be featured in an exhibit in London. 50 of nearly 2,000 entrants were selected, and of those, three were chosen to shoot the label's fall/winter 2018 campaign.
"I felt as if we were given a chance," the designer said in a press release in February when he announced the initiative. "We were all young, new and coming through together, particularly when we launched our campaigns; it felt right to give somebody else that opportunity." Of the exhibition and resulting book, he said: "Fundamentally, it is about talent giving a chance to talent — this is something I really believe in."
For those who may have missed the London exhibition back in May, this book (sure to be a collector's item) is a chance to see not only what inspires Anderson, but also to look to the future of photography via its rising stars. Ahead, we spoke to some of the artists featured about what inspires them and their career highlight (thus far).