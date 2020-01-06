Billy Porter’s Golden Globes Look Was Heaven-Sent

Billy Porter is no stranger to red carpet magic, and his getup for tonight’s 77th annual Golden Globes — an all-white suit with a glorious feathered train — might be our favourite yet.
The actor and performer is in the running for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role on Pose, and he waltzed onto tonight’s red carpet looking like a dapper angel. Sporting a custom suit by Alex Vinash, Porter took the dreamy ensemble to the next level with a sweeping, feather-embellished train.
He completed his look with satin Jimmy Choo boots and Tiffany & Co. jewels, making for a head-turning look that brought all the drama.
According to his red carpet interview with E!, Porter’s look took three months to complete. And after seeing that heavenly feathered train, we’re not surprised. A true pro at functional fashion, the feathered train literally zips off, so the star can enjoy a seated dinner. There is indeed a difference between a standing look and a seated look, and he’s prepared for both.
This past year, the actor and performer went viral for sporting a Christian Siriano tuxedo gown to the 2019 Oscars. Looks like he’s planning to hold his title as one of the most Googled celebrities of the red carpet in 2020, and we’re so here for it.
