7 London Fashion Week Trends To Shop Now

Last season, designers were all about exposing the body with sheer layers; the season before that, they couldn’t get over the corset trend . For spring 2023, they’ve gone one step further, with a trend all about how clothes are pieced together and — notably — how easily they can come apart. At many shows, this was translated in recognizable ways: at Erdem , dresses were either left half unpainted or practically cut to slivers, their frayed edges clearly visible; at Eftychia , lines of delicate buttons were left undone, creeping up the sides of models’ skirts or across the front of dresses, carelessly left open. Susan Fang Rejina Pyo , and JW Anderson each offered loose, spiderwebbed, or fisherman knits — one tug and they’ll unravel. Simone Rocha helped puffs of tulle explode from cut-outs, purposefully attached chunky, exposed zippers just begging to be undone, and let buckled, utilitarian straps dangle temptingly.