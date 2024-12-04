ADVERTISEMENT
Sorry Beanies & Gloves, Oversized Scarves Are Our Go-To Winter Accessory

Eliza Huber, Vivien Lee, Laura Lajiness Kaupke
Last Updated 4 December 2024, 20:16
Beanies? Gloves? Sure, they're wardrobe essentials when the wind chill intensifies and your coffee cools down faster than you can sip it. But on the winter fashion scale, they’re pretty basic. Scarves, on the other hand, are anything but. These winter accessories have range and can transform an outfit with minimal effort. From patterned and colourful designs to luxe cashmere and wool fabrications, they’re the MVPs of cold-weather dressing. But if there’s one type that consistently steals the spotlight (and keeps us the cosiest), it’s the oversized scarf — the stylishly and borderline excessive piece that turns bundling up into an art form. 
This season, brands are doubling down on the trend, offering everything from ultra-plush styles with teddy-like shearling and fuzzy alpaca to vibrant patterns and mega-warm blanket silhouettes that rival your favourite throw. So, instead of splurging on yet another pair of forgettable gloves or a one-size-fits-all beanie, opt for an oversized scarf — it’s a budget-friendly way to embrace the scarf coat trend without committing to (or investing in) the full look. Keep scrolling to shop the season’s best options for every style and sensibility — you’ll be covered, both literally and sartorially.

Oversized Scarves: Classic Prints

Embrace timeless patterns like houndstooth, buffalo check, and herringbone that give these scarves a preppy-meets-polished vibe. The oversized designs breathe new life into classic motifs, epitomising the stealth wealth aesthetic — aka styles you’ll never regret investing in.
Sézane
Seraphine Scarf
£70.00
Sézane
Vince
Cashmere Double Face Shadow Plaid Scarf
£269.00
Revolve
J.Crew
Brushed Woven Scarf In Stripe
£55.00
J.Crew

Oversized Scarves: Knitted

This winter, opt for chunky cable knits and big, bold weaves that are all about texture. With just the right heft to keep you swathed in warmth and style, they pair especially well with sleek wool coats and layers of knits for full-on volume.
Everlane
The Cabin Scarf
£36.00£72.00
Everlane
Lunya
Lofty Wool Whip Stitch Scarf
£78.00£120.00
Lunya
H&M
Cable-knit Scarf
£22.99
H&M

Oversized Scarves: Big Colour Energy

This one goes out to maximalists and minimalists alike. Whether you’re embracing a multi-hued spectrum or seeking a singular pop against neutrals, these scarves are an easy way to inject a mega-dose of pigment into your look, delivering a zany energy we’re so here for.
Marni
Striped Scarf
£325.00
SSENSE
Soia and Kyo
Bev Scarf
£93.00
Revolve
&Daughter
Brea Wool Scarf
£325.00
Net-A-Porter

Oversized Scarves: Blanket

The runway-inspired look maximizes on cosiness. These scarves are like your favourite blanket made wearable, and are perfect for homebodies who want to bring the warmth wherever they go. Swathe yourself in one on frigid days, or drape a lighter-weight style across your shoulders for a dramatic finishing touch atop a blazer, chunky turtleneck, or wool coat.
Tuckernuck
Cashmere Blanket Scarf
£215.00
Tuckernuck
Monsoon
Lil Paisley Patchwork Scarf
£39.00
Monsoon
Toteme
Maxi Scarf
£400.00
SSENSE

Oversized Scarves: Colourblocked

Bold and bright, colourblock scarves bring a playful edge to any look. With unexpected combos like mustard with lilac or navy with coral, they add a fun pop to neutral winter layers and enhance maximalist palettes without going over the top. Toss one on for an instant dopamine rush during winter’s greyest months.
Acne Studios
Fringed Logo Scarf
£332.00
Shopbop
Yumi
Rainbow Check Soft Scarf
£24.00£30.00
John Lewis
The Elder Statesman
Thistle Fringed Striped Alpaca-blend Scarf
£445.00
Net-A-Porter

Oversized Scarves: Plush Textures

Bouclé, faux fur, and teddy textures bring a whole new dimension of softness. These scarves are a tactile treat, begging to be touched. Layer them over sleek silhouettes for a refined contrast, or lean fully into the snug vibes with matching textured pieces.
Apparis
Kai Scarf
£121.00
Farfetch
Ugg
Faux Fur Pull Thru Scarf
£47.99£80.00
Ugg
Loewe
Brushed Fringed Wool-blend Scarf
£325.00
Selfridges

Oversized Scarves: Wine Tones

Decadent, wine-inspired hues add just the right amount of sophistication to your winter lineup this season. Whether you’re dressing up neutrals or going for a colour-drench moment in autumn's It hue, consider these scarves a wearable pour of the season’s finest.
& Other Stories
Fringed Wool Blanket Scarf
£67.00
& Other Stories
Mango
Check Scarf With Fringed Ends
£29.99
Mango
Maison Kitsune
Bold Fox Head Double Face Scarf
£160.00
SSENSE

Oversized Scarves: Bold Stripes

These aren’t your classic Breton stripes. This season, the iconic pattern gets a glow-up with bold colour combos, from sky blue and tan to hot pink and red. Reach for your favourite when you’re after a fresh twist on a timeless style.
By Anthropologie
Brushed Woven Scarf
£38.00£48.00
Anthropologie
INGMARSON
Thin Stripe Wool & Cashmere Scarf
£60.00£75.00
wolf and badger
Sandro
Wool And Cashmere Scarf
£63.20£79.00
Sandro

Oversized Scarves: Brushed

A brushed scarf is all about adding a touchable, cosy texture to your look. Offered in mainstay neutrals and playful colours or prints, these scarves bring ultimate warmth with a classic sensibility that pairs effortlessly with any outfit.
COS
Fringed Brushed-mohair Scarf
£85.00
COS
Maje
Alpaca Blend Check Scarf
£139.30£199.00
Maje
Uniqlo
Soufflé Yarn Chunky Stole
£24.90
Uniqlo
