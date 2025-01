We Can Critique Emilia Pérez & Celebrate Latina Wins at the 2025 Golden Globes

That meant plenty of opportunities for the Emilia Pérez team to take the stage, revealing its beauty and its oddities. Saldaña won the first award of the night and delivered a tear-jerker of an acceptance speech. Shimmering in black, she spoke in English and Spanish, telling the world what this award meant to her. “This is a first time for me, and I’m so just blessed that I’m sharing this moment with Selena and Karla and Jacques and all of my fellow nominees. I’m in awe of you — your strength, your complexity, your undeniable talent,” the Dominican and Puerto Rican actor said. “I know it’s a competition, but all that I have witnessed is just us showing up for each other and celebrating each other and it’s just so beautiful.” Known for her blockbusters ( Avatar Guardians of the Galaxy , and Star Trek), Saldaña, who is the first Dominican-American to win the award, is finally being appreciated for her craft.