What I Learned From Watching 255 Minutes Of Meryl Streep

Shot almost entirely on a real Queen Mary 2 crossing in 2019, Let Them All Talk is a character study of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alice Hughes (Streep), who invites her two former best friends Roberta and Susan (Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest) and nephew Tyler (Lucas Hedges) to join her on an Atlantic crossing to England, where she’s receiving a prestigious award. Though the three friends haven’t spent time together in 30 years, this isn’t a gushy reunion — Roberta and Susan have old grudges to sort out with Alice, and through them, Let Them All Talk delves into the sacrifices and compromises one makes for art, and the impact that has on one’s relationships. Also on board is Alice’s agent (Gemma Chan), who’s hoping the trip may be an opportunity to get a glimpse of a long-awaited novel.