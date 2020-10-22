Netflix Wants To Take You To The Prom, Even If You Missed Yours

The Prom welcomes fans (and Broadway enthusiasts) to a high school small conservative Indiana town eagerly preparing for the senior prom. Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman) is among the excited students, but her dreams of attending the dance with her girlfriend Alyssa (Arianna DeBose) are dashed when the PTA bans same sex couples from going to prom together. Devastated but not derailed, Emma decides to fight against the school policy. Fresh off playing a passionate mother in Little Fires Everywhere, Kerry Washington plays Alyssa's mom and the head of the school's PTA.