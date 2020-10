Netflix Wants To Take You To The Prom, Even If You Missed Yours

The upcoming film is an adaptation of the famous Broadway musical of the same name, which was nominated for seven Tony Awards a year after its 2018 Broadway debut. It's based on a true story, too. In 2011, Mississippi high school senior Constance McMillen sued the Itawamba County School District for canceling prom as an attempt to avoid letting her attend the event with her girlfriend. With the help of the ACLU and a number of celebrities speaking out against the clear discrimination, McMillen received a personal payment for damages, and her district adopted a sexual orientation non-discrimination policy.