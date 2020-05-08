50 Perfect Prom Songs According To Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench in the world’s excitement for spring and possibly even for summer, forcing many of us who are not essential workers indoors for the foreseeable future as a means of flattening the curve. High school seniors, especially, are struggling. Senior year usually means prom, graduation, and heading off to college — but the pandemic has driven those plans way off-course.
To some, closing out your days as a teenager with a bang doesn’t seem like the biggest deal given the circumstances, but Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande want to help kids around the world make the best of this time. The singers teamed up to release a special song titled “Stuck With U” (very relevant), perfect for a virtual slow dance at home.
For the “Stuck with U” music video, Bieber and Grande shared home videos of themselves dancing with their respective significant others — Bieber with his wife Hailey, Grande with her new boyfriend, Dalton Gomez. Other celebrities were featured in the video, as well as a number of teens dolled up in their formal wear.
“I’m glad we waited,” chimed in Grande. “This one is special. This song is about what we are all going through now and our love for each other.”
In addition to their new single, Bieber and Grande put their heads together to compile an extensive Quarantine Prom playlist for all the virtual rager. The playlist includes 50 different songs to set the mood, including everything from twerk-worthy bops to music that might make you cry in your living room.
Bieber and Grande made sure to throw in some of this year’s biggest hits for the class of 2020. Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, and Billie Eilish all make an appearance on the compilation.
For the parents or older siblings chaperoning the turn up, there’s something for you, too. You may not know exactly how to do the "Tootsie Slide" just yet — does anybody? — but you can definitely let loose with some throwbacks. The playlist also pays homage to the musical stylings of Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and Madonna.
Quarantine or not, the party doesn't stop.
