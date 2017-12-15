James Corden Had The Nerve To Briefly Name His Daughter Beyoncé

Earlier this week, James Corden and his wife Julia welcomed their third child a few weeks sooner than expected. Because the baby girl was early and because choosing the one name your child will go by for the rest of their lives is always a difficult task, Corden and his wife still haven't made that decision. However, on his first night back hosting The Late Late Show, Corden revealed the one name he almost allowed to be printed on his daughter's birth certificate.
Last night, Corden told his audience that he and his wife are still trying to agree on the right name for their little girl, but so far there has only been one idea that has even come close to sticking. The host explained that right after the baby was born, amidst a lot of tears, he tried to name his daughter Beyoncé. Corden said, "We were both crying, like I was crying my eyes out, my wife's crying her eyes out, the baby's crying, and the doctor asked about a name, and I don't know why I said it, but I looked at the doctor, and I said, 'We're going to call her Beyoncé.'"
Though Corden isn't quite sure why this name came out of his mouth, to us, it seems perfectly natural that this miraculous woman would spring to mind mere moments after experiencing the phenomenon of meeting your child for the very first time. Still, Corden's wife apparently didn't understand this. He explained, "My wife did not think that was funny, especially after the nurse went to the other side of the room and started filling out a form with the name Beyoncé."
Don't worry, Corden did eventually come to his senses and made sure the nurse didn't actually give his daughter that name. He told The Late Late Show audience that he made sure the nurse knew, "There's only one Beyoncé." We're glad the name didn't end up on his daughter's birth certificate because let's face it, that's a lot of pressure to put on a baby. It would be seriously hard to live up to the legend that is Beyoncé.
