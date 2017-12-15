James Corden Had The Nerve To Briefly Name His Daughter Beyoncé

Last night, Corden told his audience that he and his wife are still trying to agree on the right name for their little girl, but so far there has only been one idea that has even come close to sticking. The host explained that right after the baby was born, amidst a lot of tears, he tried to name his daughter Beyoncé. Corden said, "We were both crying, like I was crying my eyes out, my wife's crying her eyes out, the baby's crying, and the doctor asked about a name, and I don't know why I said it, but I looked at the doctor, and I said, 'We're going to call her Beyoncé.'"