Is Moana A Disney Princess? Auli’i Cravalho Has Thoughts

Moana 2, in theaters now, is set three years after the events of its predecessor as the titular wayfinder voyages across the ocean once again, only this time with a motley crew to help her find other island communities and secure her people’s future. Much like 24-year-old Cravalho, who was originally cast a decade ago, Moana has grown from the first film and is in fact the first Disney heroine to have aged (shocking!). She no longer has the childlike fearlessness of exploration, and feels the pains of leaving home, especially her baby sister Simea, and the responsibility laid upon her shoulders as a leader of her village. It’s a maturation you rarely see displayed in a Disney movie, but one that we all experience as we get older.