What Playing Janis in Mean Girls Taught Auli’i Cravalho About Grit

Meanwhile, Janice has a clear mindset, and her best friend, Damien Hubbard ( Jaquel Spivey ), is her partner in crime, and they see each other for who the other is. It’s a level of mutual acceptance that most people can only dream of finding, especially while in high school. “They love each other, and that’s ultimately what drew me to the role: the fact that I would be able to be a narrator of this incredible cautionary tale and bring a new spin to the Mean Girls that we all know and love.”