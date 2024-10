As Osuna goes through a midlife crisis, questioning his past and present, as well as hallucinating about his abusive childhood regularly, Andy is being threatened by a faceless organization he hired years ago to fix Osuna’s fights. He is forced to come clean to Osuna that much of his wrestling career is a fraud. As the pair tries to negotiate with “Otras Personas,” the show becomes about corruption and the darkness of Mexico’s wrestling world. This is great fodder for a drama — and indeed, it makes for very compelling television — but it’s really Luna and Bernal’s banter that makes La Máquina a show worth watching. We’ve all watched wrestling stories about fight fixing and the corruption behind the sport — particularly in Latin America, where American TV producers love to place their corruption-filled storylines — but the duo makes the story hilarious to watch.