It's Happening! J.Crew Is Finally Introducing Plus Sizing

While the Universal Standard collection has a limited run, J.Crew is adamant that this won't be the end of its initiative. In fact, it's not even necessarily the beginning. J.Crew has been quietly rolling out select pieces with a broader size offering and, just this past January, Madewell launched a line-up of denim that ran from sizes 23-35. J.Crew tells us you can expect to see the brand and Madewell integrating their new standard sizing — denim running from sizes 23 to 37 and dresses, knits, sweaters, tops, and jackets running up to size 24 — into its main lines this summer and fall. As one spokesperson noted, this partnership is only the first effort towards "J.Crew Group’s larger dedication to inclusivity and effort to reinvent their standard of fit to reflect the real, diverse spectrum of the customer." Greenwald adds: "We recognize our platform as a mainstream American brand and feel proud to have the responsibility and the privilege to do more for our customers. That’s why this collection and our extended sizing will be integrated into J.Crew’s main assortment as opposed to a standalone 'plus' category."