Recently, J.Crew chairman Mickey Drexler (who previously served as the company's chief executive) revealed why he thought the retailer seems to be in the midst of an internal crisis. For him, it all boils down to one thing: “Clothes are just not that important or as important as they were,” he said during during a conversation at The New York Times DealBook Conference. That, and we all seem to be glued to our phones. “[People are] not really hanging around in shopping centers," he added. "[Cell phones] are local villages, and you don’t have to go to the villages to see people.”