Could This Be Why J.Crew Clothes Aren’t Selling Like They Used To?

It isn’t a secret that J.Crew seems like its in the middle of an identity crisis. Internally, the company has, in recent months, had a revolving door of executives, with one major name leaving after the next,. Somsack Sikhounmuong , who served as the brand's head womenswear designer since joining the team from Madewell in 2015, was promoted to chief design officer when Jenna Lyons left the company after 26 years. After Lyons' exit, its chief executive, Mickey Drexler, also gave up his longtime role , though he stayed on as chairman. On top of everything (and despite J.Crew's best efforts with frequent discounts), sales are dwindling. And Drexler has thoughts on why that might be the case.