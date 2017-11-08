Forget whatever you thought would be on top of your wish list this year. J.Crew's newest batch of products are so good, we're throwing them at the top of ours. While we look forward to every "new arrivals" drop, the winter and holiday collections are always the best drop of the year. It's always chock-full of cashmere everything, holiday party shoes, and random third party tchotchkes they've perfectly curated for us. The latest additions released this week fulfill all of the above and more: the cutest pajama sets, chic (and we mean it) winter boots, and all of the faux fur our hearts could desire.