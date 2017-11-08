Forget whatever you thought would be on top of your wish list this year. J.Crew's newest batch of products are so good, we're throwing them at the top of ours. While we look forward to every "new arrivals" drop, the winter and holiday collections are always the best drop of the year. It's always chock-full of cashmere everything, holiday party shoes, and random third party tchotchkes they've perfectly curated for us. The latest additions released this week fulfill all of the above and more: the cutest pajama sets, chic (and we mean it) winter boots, and all of the faux fur our hearts could desire.
Since Jenna Lyons' and Mickey Drexler's exit, we've all been anticipating what the gifting season might look like for the brand, and judging by its kick ass coat selection, the J.Crew we know and love isn't going anywhere. Peek the 30 picks we're writing to Santa about ahead.