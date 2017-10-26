J. Crew may be going through a bit of internal unrest — you know, Jenna Lyons left, Mickey Drexler stepped down as CEO, then they lost their new chief design officer Somsack Sikhounmuong who oversaw men’s, women’s as well as Crewcuts — but you’d never know it from all of the good stuff on the website right now.
The retailer continues to pump out our new favorite wardrobe staples, like chic versions of the rugby shirts we just had to have as teenagers, life-changing pants, and the world’s most comfiest shoes. You’re going to want to grab your credit card with today’s news though: J.Crew just got a ton of coats and jackets to help ready us for the impeding cooler temps, with a few styles that are even on sale.
So excuse us if it sounds like we’re still drinking the Crewlade, click ahead to shop our favorites and we bet soon you will, too.