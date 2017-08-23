We’ve long subscribed to the thought that clothing has magical powers and it seems that J.Crew does, too. Following Jenna Lyon’s departure from the brand, the company's revamp so far includes lowering its prices, introducing what is supposed to be the most comfortable flat shoe ever, and now they are offering us life-changing trousers.
J.Crew has designed six new styles of pants that they believe will “change your life,” styles like the ‘Cameron pant,’ that you can wear “all-year-round, day-to-night,” or the favorite Pixie style, which after months of testing, underwent a makeover to become a "fancy legging" and has been re-christened as the 'Any Day pant.' And because it wouldn't be J.Crew without having the requisite classic pieces in bright pops of color, customers can shop each pair in hues like hot pink and bright blue.
Apparently, the trick to what makes these pants so great is their pockets. No longer will we have to take every pair of pants we own to the tailor to get the pockets removed or sewn shut. J.Crew has anticipated that problem and introduced a new technology that will hold you in, lift you up, and still feel good on your skin. The bottom (heh) line is that the pants “make you look pretty perfect.” If you're ready to have your life changed, head to the site and meet Cameron, Martie, Maddie, Edie, Any Day, and Easy.
What’s next from J.Crew? Wool sweaters that will not itch or peel? Jeans that won’t stretch out after two wears? Either way, you’ll definitely want to click ahead to figure out if a slim leg or a cropped hem is the secret to your new life.