Drexler himself has been credited with turning around three struggling brands — Ann Taylor in the ‘80s, Gap in the ‘80s and ‘90s, and finally, J.Crew in the early 2000s. Called the "Merchant Prince" by the media, his Midas touch has been the subject of much intrigue ; his in-office quirks, hands-on leadership style, and insistent intimacy with all aspects of a brand's products, people, and systems have made him an iconoclast in the retail system (what other CEO asks shoppers to email them personally with complaints?).